WOOD RIVER - Lewis & Clark Junior High School and East Alton-Wood River High School celebrated Oiler Day this past week.

There was such great participation for the event with both LCJH and East Alton-Wood River High School celebrating our Oiler Spirit. The student winner for wearing the most Oiler wear, head to toe, was Westin Hatch. He had four Oiler shirts on and is shown in one of the photos. The East Alton-Wood River High School winner was Meadow Contratto who is an alumnus of LCJH. Both students received a gift card and an athletic pass to all high school sports next school year.

The four runner-up students are Somona A., Ethan B., Kale C., and Ben W.

