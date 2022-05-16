Lewis & Clark Events Calendar May 14-27, 2022

GODFREY - For current information regarding Lewis and Clark Community College’s operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.

5/14 – Alton High School Tennis Tournament: 9 a.m., Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 474-6974.

5/14 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Heartland: 1 and 3:30 p.m., Lloyd Hopkins Field, Gordon Moore Park, 4550 College Ave. (618) 468-5352.

5/15 – Piano Recital, Featuring the Students of Victoria Sowders: 2 p.m., Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

5/18 – Pre-Grad Party 2022: 2-4 p.m., The Grove, outside The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400.

5/18 – Interactive Mural Unveiling: 2:15 p.m., The Grove, outside The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-3200.

5/18 – 51st Annual Commencement Ceremony: 6 p.m., Alton Public School Stadium, West Elementary, 1513 State St. Visit www.lc.edu/graduation for more information.

5/22 – Nautilus Creative Dance: 11 a.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 210-4108.

5/26 – Fitness ‘n’ Fun Spring Recital: 6:30 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 259-7587.

5/27 – Fitness ‘n’ Fun Spring Recital: 6 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 259-7587.

