GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College has crafted a Diversity Calendar for this spring that features an assortment of events, which are free and open to the public. "America has always been an incredibly diverse society," said L&C Professor of History Kelly Obernuefemann. "Our original colonies rarely agreed on anything. But now, when Americans are choosing sides and denigrating each other, it is more important than ever to remember that our diversity made our country strong and should be celebrated." Students and community members are invited to the following events, which are free and open to the public: Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Judge Jennifer Hightower, Speaker

Judge Jennifer Hightower will discuss the Madison County judicial system and present info pertaining to career success in the legal field and choosing law as a profession. She will highlight her background as an example and motivate students to strive for excellence. Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings will facilitate the event, which will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 8 , in Reid Memorial Library.





The Underground Railroad Tour will take place at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 . Participants will meet at the Security Parking Lot and visit various locations throughout the Riverbend area where slaves sought refuge as they escaped the South. J.E. Robinson will provide the history and expertise, describing these noteworthy destinations. The tour is free, but reservations are required. Contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu to RSVP.





Author Megan Sholar will explore the challenges faced by working women everywhere during “The Past, Present, and Future of Family Leave Policies in the United States” at noon Wednesday, March 1 in the Ringhausen Atrium. Sholar, who is an instructor in the Honors Program at Loyola University, Chicago, will speak about women’s rights and the Family Leave Act. Professor Obernuefemann will facilitate.





Trude Jacobsen, from Northern Illinois University, will speak to the issue of sex trafficking at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9 , in Trimpe 141. Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion Adrienne Reed will facilitate. Wednesday, April 12 – Discussion on Race and the Criminal Justice System

Associate Professor of Sociology Jen Cline’s Race and Ethnicity class will host a discussion on race and the criminal justice system at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 . The location will be announced.





An International Student Festival will be held Wednesday, April 26 . The time and location will be announced later. This event is being planned by the International Student Association, along with L&C Diversity and Inclusion.





The African Dance and Drumming group Afriky-Lolo will perform at noon Wednesday, May 3 , in the Benjamin Godfrey Memorial Chapel. Hennings will facilitate.



For more information on the L&C Diversity Council, visit www.lc.edu/diversity or contact L&C Associate Professor of Music Peter Hussey at phussey@lc.edu or (618) 468-4727. This Lewis and Clark Diversity Council is supported by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities and is a Lewis and Clark Arts and Humanities Project, with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.