HARTFORD – As the wind gusts encompassed the fields on the property of the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower, dozens of kite enthusiasts, young and old, partook in the Confluence Tower Wind Festival on Saturday.

Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., novice flyers to dedicated connoisseurs took to the sky with a variety of kites in different shapes and sizes in the free event.

Mary Ann Warmack, one of the tour guides at the Confluence Tower, cherished the opportunity for young children to come and view the tower in all of its glory after enjoying some kite flying

“We have plenty for the kids to do,” Warmack said. “They can make their own kites, pinwheels, plenty of coloring sheets and a ton of activities for kids to do. Plus, a neat thing to do is head up 150-feet into the air and play with bubbles on top of the tower.”

The Gateway Kite Club of St. Louis hoisted some gorgeous kites of all shapes and sizes into the air throughout the morning, trying their hardest to time prime flying conditions due to the variable wind speeds throughout the day.

Jay Ellery Bushey, one of the kite enthusiasts on hand at the festival, loves sharing his passion with the next generation of kite flyers. Since joining the club in 2003, he has realized that the hobby allows him to completely relax and focus on flying.

“We’ve been doing this kite fly for close to six years,” Bushey said. “The winds can be tricky.”

Bushey also encourages others to try to get into the hobby of kite flying, even though finding the time out of busy schedules can be tough.

“This is a great opportunity for [families] to get together and bond,” he said. “Some people are very hesitant to do something that they’re not familiar with, but it’s alright if someone goes to Wal-Mart and picks up a kite. I mean, that’s how we started.”

The Confluence Tower Wind Festival was just one of the many events that the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower has been holding this spring. For more information about upcoming events at the Tower, please visit their website.

