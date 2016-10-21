GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s volleyball team is 21-8 this season and earning top spots in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) D-II rankings.

Out of 121 teams in the nation The Trailblazers are ranked No. 17 in kills, No. 26 in total blocks, No. 24 in digs, No. 26 in service aces and No. 35 in hitting percentage.

The team has three players earning top NJCAA national rankings.

Freshman Allie Jackson, of Columbia, Illinois, is No. 2 in the nation in assists per set.

Sophomore Brooke Hustedde, of Trenton, Illinois, ranks No. 25 in total kills, No. 31 in aces per set, and No. 38 in kills per set.

Sophomore Cassie Allen, of Edwardsville, Illinois, is No. 44 in hitting percentage.

Head Coach Johnna Kinney said her first year as coach is going well, and she is proud of her Trailblazers volleyball team.

“There are more than 1,400 players in the NJCAA D-II division and we have players who are ranked above the top 40 players. That says it all. I couldn’t be more proud of our players. Our women are playing hard and looking forward to finishing the season with more wins,” Kinney said.

The volleyball team has five more games before beginning regional play at 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Lewis and Clark.

Find photos of volleyball at http://bit.ly/2epJoT8 For more information on Trailblazers athletics visit http://www.lc.edu/athletics

