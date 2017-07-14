GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers student athletes recently raked in academic awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).Students earn NJCAA All-Academic awards by grade point average. First Team is for students who make a 4.0 GPA. Second Team goes to those who have a 3.80-3.99 GPA, and

Third Team is for students who have a 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Second Team All-Academic

Golf –Brian Gebben, of Alton, Illinois

Third Team All-Academic

Baseball – David Ertl, of Dundas, Ontario

Article continues after sponsor message

Men’s Soccer – Nicholas Harper, of Belleville, Illinois; Lochlan Reus, of Gold Coast, Australia

Women’s Tennis – Jane Grieser, of Springfield, Illinois; Madeline Swiecicki, of Maryville, Illinois

Men’s Tennis – Jared Smith, of Edwardsville, Illinois

Women’s Basketball –Jordann Wilson, of Alton, Illinois

Volleyball –Denae White, of New Athens, Illinois

“We have a lot of talented players in the game and in the classroom,” said L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler. “We are proud of these nine athletes for going above and beyond in their academics this past year.”

For more information about L&C Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

More like this:

EAWR Wrestling Star Drake Champlin Commits to McKendree Bearcats
Jun 30, 2025
Stillwater Senior Living Female Athletes of Mo.: Petrillo, Willaredt, IESA State Track Efforts Saluted
Jul 1, 2025
Collinsville High School Names Hank Mathews New Head Boys Basketball Coach
May 20, 2025
Tom Lane State Farm Insurance Male Athlete Of The Month: CM's Quentin Roose Balances Sports, Academics, and Community Service
Jun 3, 2025
Alton’s Summer Volleyball League 2025 Engages 162 Youth Players
Jun 9, 2025

 