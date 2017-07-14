Lewis & Clark athletes earn NJCAA academic awards
GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers student athletes recently raked in academic awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).Students earn NJCAA All-Academic awards by grade point average. First Team is for students who make a 4.0 GPA. Second Team goes to those who have a 3.80-3.99 GPA, and
Third Team is for students who have a 3.60-3.79 GPA.
Second Team All-Academic
Golf –Brian Gebben, of Alton, Illinois
Third Team All-Academic
Baseball – David Ertl, of Dundas, Ontario
Men’s Soccer – Nicholas Harper, of Belleville, Illinois; Lochlan Reus, of Gold Coast, Australia
Women’s Tennis – Jane Grieser, of Springfield, Illinois; Madeline Swiecicki, of Maryville, Illinois
Men’s Tennis – Jared Smith, of Edwardsville, Illinois
Women’s Basketball –Jordann Wilson, of Alton, Illinois
Volleyball –Denae White, of New Athens, Illinois
“We have a lot of talented players in the game and in the classroom,” said L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler. “We are proud of these nine athletes for going above and beyond in their academics this past year.”
For more information about L&C Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.
