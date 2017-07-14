GODFREY –Lewis and Clark Community College Trailblazers student athletes recently raked in academic awards from the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).Students earn NJCAA All-Academic awards by grade point average. First Team is for students who make a 4.0 GPA. Second Team goes to those who have a 3.80-3.99 GPA, and

Third Team is for students who have a 3.60-3.79 GPA.

Second Team All-Academic

Golf –Brian Gebben, of Alton, Illinois

Third Team All-Academic

Baseball – David Ertl, of Dundas, Ontario

Men’s Soccer – Nicholas Harper, of Belleville, Illinois; Lochlan Reus, of Gold Coast, Australia

Women’s Tennis – Jane Grieser, of Springfield, Illinois; Madeline Swiecicki, of Maryville, Illinois

Men’s Tennis – Jared Smith, of Edwardsville, Illinois

Women’s Basketball –Jordann Wilson, of Alton, Illinois

Volleyball –Denae White, of New Athens, Illinois

“We have a lot of talented players in the game and in the classroom,” said L&C Athletic Director Doug Stotler. “We are proud of these nine athletes for going above and beyond in their academics this past year.”

For more information about L&C Athletics, visit www.lc.edu/athletics.

