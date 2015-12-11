



GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College continues its solid track record of leaving a positive impact on the local economy, while minimalizing effects on district taxpayers.

On Tuesday, the Lewis and Clark Board of Trustees passed a tax levy, which will result in an increase of not more than 8.25 percent based on a calculation that the EAV will go down 2.4 percent in Madison County. The actual levy is a function of the EAV and will not be known until April or May 2016.

“A recent headline and story in the news this week left a false impression that Lewis and Clark will levy 13 percent in additional district taxes, which is not the case,” said Lewis and Clark President Dale Chapman.

Based on a property valued at $79,900, a homeowner who currently pays $171 in taxes to the college district annually (based on assessed value or 1/3 FMV of the home) would see a total annual increase of only $14, or a little more than $1 per month.

Due to legal circumstances, the college is obligated to publish details of the levy in the newspaper, which is worded in such a way that it states the maximum amount the college is legally authorized to collect.

“In the history of Lewis and Clark, we have never utilized the maximum levy by law indicated in the papers, nor will we this year,” Chapman said.

In the Spring of 2015, the L&C Board of Trustees saved taxpayers $1,178,000 by taking advantage of refinancing in positive market conditions.

Based on an assessment of the college’s economic impact on the region conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International (EMSI), the college’s benefit to taxpayers is $86,992, versus the cost of $36,603 for a net present value of $50,389. This represents a cost benefit ratio of 2.4 percent and a rate of return of 6.4 percent. From a student perspective, the rate of return is 28.5 percent.

In addition, the college accounts for 4.6 percent of the GDP of the entire district—more than $338 million annually.

