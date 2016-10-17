Levi Alexander Mundy
Name: Levi Alexander Mundy
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Parents: Samantha Dixon and Christian Mundy of Wood River
Birth weight: 8 lbs 1 oz
Birth Length: 20.5 inches
Time : 7:36 AM
Date: October 11, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Grandparents: Susan Dixon, Wood River; David E. Dixon, Godfrey; Tim Mundy, Godfrey; Rose & Mike Badasch, East Alton
Great Grandparents: Sharon & Thomas Winsel, Wood River; David Dixon, Jonesberg, MO; Sheila Stone, Alton; Debbie Hotz, Jerseyville
More like this: