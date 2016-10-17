Name:  Levi Alexander Mundy

Parents:  Samantha Dixon and Christian Mundy of Wood River

Birth weight:  8 lbs 1 oz

Birth Length:  20.5 inches

Time :  7:36 AM

Date:  October 11, 2016

Hospital:  OSF St. Anthony’s

Grandparents:  Susan Dixon, Wood River; David E. Dixon, Godfrey; Tim Mundy, Godfrey; Rose & Mike Badasch, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Sharon & Thomas Winsel, Wood River; David Dixon, Jonesberg, MO; Sheila Stone, Alton; Debbie Hotz, Jerseyville

