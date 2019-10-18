I feel we need to educate our community, What is Vaping? I work at two Local Shops called Better Vapes and with all of the bad information being placed out on television/media, it has hurt our business and others around the country. The state of Illinois passed a law earlier this year effective July 1, 2019 anyone purchasing Vapor products must be 21 or older. This was to stop young kid's from vaping and/or smoking. The news is saying they are all worried about young kids vaping and the flavors are what make them want to vape, but Adults wants flavors too that is what helped them quit smoking. Only 5% of my customers like the tobacco flavors and not the fruity flavors. All flavors and ingredients used in our e-liquid are diacetyl free and non-GMO. And no e-liquid is U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved, all flavorings sold or made by us are USFDA approved flavoring for use in food and beverages. We have a ISO 7 certification clean room, which means dust particles and contaminates are at a minimum. We also have registered all of our e-liquid and flavoring we use with the USFDA along with our recipes. We are licensed with the state as a Cigarette and Tobacco Products Retailer as required by the state of Illinois. Our e-liquid contains the following Vegetable Glycerin - also known as glycerol or glycerine, is a clear liquid typically made from soybean, coconut or palm oils.

(USP certified) Propylene Glycol - is a synthetic liquid substance that absorbs water. (USP certified) Nicotine (USP certified) and Flavoring (USP certified). Our product is 95% safer than regular cigarettes. There has been a study done by the Royal College of physicians showing it to be much safer. The news reports vaping is causing lung injury and death but not reporting the facts. THC cartridges that are sold on the streets have been cut with Vitamin E what is causing the lung injuries. It will cause shortness of breath, dizziness, nausea, weakness and tiredness. (This is the most important part of this article) Our e-liquid has been around and used for almost 10 years and not one person has died from using our product. Each of my customers comes into my shop and brags on how much better they feel. Some of my customers even had chest x-rays done showing their lungs have improved! Vaping our product doesn't make you want to smoke cigarettes, it makes you quit cigarettes! The government is trying to ban these flavors and possible ban vaping entirely that has help thousands of people in our area to quit smoking. This would make a huge impact on all of our shops locally and the entire state, including the closing down shops, filing bankruptcy, and unemployment. I urge anyone with questions or concerns about these products to come in and we will be happy to sit down and explain everything!

Sincerely,

Denise M Witt

Better Vapes Godfrey

Article continues after sponsor message

618-467-1260

Better Vapes Jerseyville

618-498-4834

Manager

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.