GODFREY - On October 8th, the Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC) Board of Trustees have a difficult vote at their monthly meeting. They will vote whether or not to extend LCCC President Dr. Dale Chapman’s contract that ends on June 30th, 2020.

I would like to see the LCCC Board of Trustees extend Dr. Chapman’s contract and allow him the opportunity to work with the search committee for his replacement and pass his knowledge and experience of LCCC to his successor.

Over the years, Dr. Chapman has raised the reputation of LCCC. Under his leadership, it is now considered one of the premier 2-year higher education institutions in the State of Illinois. Many students are graduating with Associate Degrees and stepping into jobs with starting salaries of $40,000 – $75,000 a year.

LCCC sits on a beautiful campus and can boast to being one of the best in the State of Illinois. During the updating of the campus, the college took advantage of debt financing for buildings and necessary technology. Under the Board of Trustees, there is a plan to pay that debt off in 7-10 years. Even with the current debt, under the guidance of Dr. Chapman, the Board of Trustees have lowered the tax levy rate for two years in a row. They were also able to freeze tuition for the 2019-2020 school year, keeping it at the same affordable rate as the 2018-2019 school year.

The knowledge Dr. Chapman has acquired over his three-decade tenure is invaluable to the Board of Trustees. If provided the opportunity, Dr. Chapman will be able to create and achieve a smooth transition for the next President of LCCC. More importantly, Dr. Chapman will introduce his successor to the network of leaders and institutions he has cultivated over the past 30 years. Through this process, the next President of LCCC will gain the knowledge, learn the history and understand the needs of our community.

Article continues after sponsor message

I am asking LCCC’s Board of Trustees to extend Dr. Chapman’s contract so he is able to work with the transition team and the new LCCC President without disrupting the economic engine that LCCC has become.

Mike Walters

Executive Director

Southwestern Illinois Employers Association

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.