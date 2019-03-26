Mayor Mike McCormick has done wonderful things for the Village of Godfrey. His stewardship has resulted in many financial gains for the Village. Mayor McCormick has a vision for Godfrey, therefore it is imperative that we elect the Trustees that will lead us into the future with him. Please join me in electing Ben Allen, Karen McAtee and Dr. Richard Jones for Village of Godfrey Trustees.

Sincerely, Mike Walters Madison County Board Member

