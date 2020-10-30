Letter To The Editor:

When Dr. Bob Daiber announced his candidacy for Madison County Board Chairman position, I was elated.

As a retiree, I now have more time to review the records and comments of the County Board Members. The firing and removal of appointed department heads is an embarrassment for Madison County.

During Bob Daiber’s long time term as the Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools, there were no major problems. He had the ability to solve any department situations and to bring all sides together on a favorable agreement. His ability to work with committees and his fellow elected members are the qualifications needed to work with today’s Madison County Board Members.

Under Dr. Bob Daiber’s leadership the members of the Madison County Board will once again start working for making the Board a responsible group of elected officials. The current Board is very much in need of a strong educated leader.

I hope my friends will join me in voting for Bob Daiber as our next County Board Chairman on November 3rd, 2020.

David Hayes

Retired Machinist

