To the residents of Wood River, your water is safe to drink! There have been concerns expressed about the safety of the drinking water in Wood River due to a recent letter to the editor submitted by a member of the Metro Green Alliance with of the closure of the Dynegy Plant. While the retired Dynegy plant in East Alton is in close proximity to Wood River, there is no contamination to the Wood River drinking water source.

Wood River has deep water wells, which means the drinking water comes from a deep water aquifer. These wells are continually monitored and tested by the city, as well as the Illinois EPA. Illinois has expansive groundwater standards and residents of Wood River should rest assure that your water supply is quite safe for consumption and passes testing standards.

The city is proactive in protecting its water source in Wood River. Since the city water wells are close to the Mississippi River, the two newest wells are elevated so they exceed a 100 year flood plane.

There is a public EPA meeting on the Dynegy location April 30th at 6:00 p.m. at the Riverbender office in Alton. There will be representatives from the City of Wood River to hear the concerns expressed by the general public.

Mayor Cheryl Maguire

Wood River

