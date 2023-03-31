Letter to the Editor:

WOOD RIVER: Wood River is headed in the wrong direction. It will take the “Right Two” to turn Wood River around.

Voters clearly said they did not want a Rec Center. The cost is now $12,000,000 and we may not have the revenues to cover the cost of up to $1,000,000 a year to pay for it. Voters have been ignored. Cheryl Maguire, the “Rec”-less 3, and their supporters refuse to listen and want to continue to impose their will on Wood River.

Voters have endured never-ending fees and tax increases. The City Council has failed to provide the proper oversight, the “checks and balances”, of city management and failed to enforce city ordinances which has resulted in waste and higher costs to taxpayers.

Voters have suffered from declining population and stagnant property values. The City Council continues to enact policies that drain our resources and make Wood River unattractive for young families to consider as a place to live.

David Ayres and William “Bill” Dettmers are the “Right Two” for Wood River City Council and will address each of these voter concerns. We are the only two candidates with the business experience that know how to handle the budget crisis created by the Rec Center. We are the only two candidates that have worked to give voters a voice in the future of our city by supporting referendums on controversial issues and will listen to voter concerns.

We will hold city management accountable and eliminate waste and higher costs. We will use our experience to carefully evaluate options and find the right solutions that will promote growth, attract young families, improve our schools, and increase the value of our homes.

On April 4th, vote for the “Right Two”. Vote for David Ayres and William “Bill” Dettmers for City Council.

David Ayres & William “Bill” Dettmers Candidates, Wood River City Council

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

