My mom was a single parent, so I didn't know what it was like to have a dad in the house. My mom was both mom and dad to me and my brother.

As a kid, when I would visit a friends house, with both mom and dad in the house, I would always ask my friends what's it like to have a dad at home? What kind of guy is your dad? Is he mean?

Their dads were scary to me because it was foreign to me. I wasn't scared of their moms because I had one. I knew what that was like. I knew what to expect from having a mom around.

My mom raised us based on the values, principles, and morals she had learned in life. She didn't know everything about parenting, some of it was trial and error. She did have survival skills and life skills that were transferable into parenting skills.

Mother's Day is a day to thank her, tell her how much I care and love her because I wouldn't be who I am today if she didn't raise me the way she did. It's a day to appreciate her.

Derrick D. Richardson

Alton

