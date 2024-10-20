Letter To The Editor: Upcoming Election Pivotal for Democracy, Urges Local Citizen Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter to the Editor: This upcoming election is one of most utter importance to the sanctity of our democracy. It's imperative that we all get out and vote. Bring your family members, bring your neighbors and get them to the polls to vote. Article continues after sponsor message Research the candidates that are running for office. See how they have voted on past bills and see if they align with your values!! Make your Vote, your Voice!! That's how we tell candidates that they work for us and no one else!! Elizabeth Schepers More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending