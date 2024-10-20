Letter to the Editor:

This upcoming election is one of most utter importance to the sanctity of our democracy. It's imperative that we all get out and vote. Bring your family members, bring your neighbors and get them to the polls to vote.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Research the candidates that are running for office. See how they have voted on past bills and see if they align with your values!! Make your Vote, your Voice!! That's how we tell candidates that they work for us and no one else!!

Elizabeth Schepers

More like this:

Community Invited to Interpret Their Dreams at Upcoming Free Spiritual Conversation
Mar 18, 2025
The Art of Forgiveness: Healing Relationships Through Letting Go
4 days ago
OSF Physician Applauds SNL Skit About Young Men Not Going To The Doctor
6 days ago
Durbin, Blumenthal, Hirono, Padilla Send Letter To Deputy Director Bongino Raising Concerns Over His Ability To Lead The FBI
6 days ago

 