You may have advertisements that make bold claims followed by an asterisk and fine print that states; *SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY. Some supporters of the 1% Sales Tax stated; “it will lower your property taxes.” Truth in advertising might demand supporters add; *SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Question: Are there some restrictions? Answer: YES.

Restriction #1- A school board controls taxing. Has your school board promised to lower taxes? If not, what guarantee do you have? In addition, a school board may promise it won’t raise taxes but then change its mind. *SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Restriction #2- Another school board may be elected in the future then vote to raise your school property tax for ‘unforeseen needs’. Remember the 1 % Sales Tax can only go to build schools. *SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Restriction #3- The 1% Sales Tax is a “double barreled bond issue”. By State Law, if the new Sales Tax fails to raise the necessary funds to pay for 300 million dollars of new bonds (which will cost 500 million over the life of the loan), then the county must BY LAW raise your property tax to make up the difference. *SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Why didn’t 1 % Tax Supporters tell you? *SOME RESTRICTIONS APPLY.

Let voters beware. Sound like a gamble? If so, VOTE NO April 4!

