

Letter To The Editor:

Hello, my name is Noa Zimmerman, I am 17 years old. I am writing to share my thoughts on how the Convention of States can help reshape our government and stabilize my future along with the rest of my generation.

Article V of the U.S. Constitution provides my generation and all Americans the opportunity to shape the future of our nation. This is an opportunity to reform our government so that it better reflects our values and priorities as Americans. I am worried about issues of government overreach, governmental accountability, and the preservation of our freedoms. The Convention of States promotes a constitutional avenue to address these concerns.

For me and all my fellow citizens in Southern Illinois it is not about policy changes. COS is about ensuring a future where our voices are heard and protected. Growing up we have all seen and or experienced economic uncertainty, political gridlock, and an ever-increasing national debt.

Convention of States can help reshape our future and make big changes happen while holding our government accountable. Gen Z is recognized for our adaptability to technology. Growing up, our tech experience has provided us with many effective platforms so that our voices can be heard nationwide.

We can collaborate with our State Legislature to advocate for these changes and actively engage in a historical movement. I encourage everyone to learn more and sign the petition here: Activate Article V.

