In defense of the County Board's Resolution celebrating the life of Charlie Kirk.

I am writing in response to the statement recently made by the NAACP Alton Branch President Leon Smallwood. I will also address his attacks on the Madison County Board. The purpose of this letter is to bring unity to all the communities in Madison County.

Mr. Smallwood's comment about Charlie Kirk building his Platform on belittling the African American Community is completely false. I am not sure if Mr. Smallwood did not watch the videos at all or took little pieces out of context. Charlie Kirk often talked about strengthening the Black Community through improving education and family.

He stated that many African Americans go to failing schools in our country's major cities. Charlie argued that they should be able to pick their schools instead of being forced into failing ones. Charlie Kirk also talked about how he thought the number of abortions in the African American Community was high. He cited that one out of every three babies was aborted. Someone who encourages more live births doesn't sound like a horrible racist to me.

I have watched hundreds of hours of Charlie Kirk's videos. I have yet to see these incendiary comments Mr. Smallwood speaks about. Most of Charlie's content circled back to his faith. I don't agree with all of Mr.Kirk's views. However, I never found him to be a racist.

In closing, I will reiterate that I don't want to divide anyone. There has been enough heated rhetoric not just in the Country but also in the county.

Paul Nicolussi

