EDWARDSVILLE – In what can only be described as one of the worst, most blatant, and egregious examples of sour grapes after an election, the Republican members of the Madison County Board have begged the Democrats for their help to save the County. “This is the absolute height of hypocrisy,” said Madison County Democratic Chair Randy Harris, “the Republicans on this Board have gone along with Prenzler, supported him, campaigned for him, and defended him at every turn, now they want the Democratic Party to bail them out.”

“They know they’re unable to govern effectively, Democratic Board members and officials have been sounding this alarm for years,” Harris continued, “This is nothing new, the only thing that changed, is some of these Republican Board members lost an election, and now they’re asking the Democrats to help them.” Several incumbent Republican County Board members were defeated in the primary election on June 28th, including one former member of the board who is also the Republican Party Chair. “The Republicans are admitting they simply cannot be trusted to be adults and run the County,” said Harris.

“This effort, is just another reason people are disgusted and fed up with politics and the trust of our government is at an all-time low.” “When you bring an intra-party fight, the Republicans are having with themselves, and ask the taxpayers and public to waste time with it, it just shows that Madison County Republicans cannot be trusted to lead.”

“None of the issues raised in calling for this Special Meeting are new, these have all been known for a great deal of time, if these Republicans expect us to believe they just now saw the light, they must not think much of the general public,” said Harris. One of the most egregious issues against the Republican County Board Administration is the lawsuit, and subsequent payout, by Kristen Poshard. Ms. Poshard filed her lawsuit in 2019 and the Republican-led Board settled the payout for over $800,000 in May of 2021, well over a year ago. The Republican majority on the board has also left County Board District 27 in Collinsville and Maryville intentionally vacant for months, depriving the citizens there with representation on the Board.

Randy Harris

Madison County Democratic Party Chair

