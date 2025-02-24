Letter To The Editor:

In light of the current request by Mr Dettmers I would like to make a statement.

As Mayor of the City of Wood River I believe it is fiscally irresponsible to pursue a Forensic Audit and independent investigation of our accounting and TIF program. We have many safeguards in place as well as yearly audits from reputable accounting firms that keep our accounts current and running efficiently. I am highly offended that Mr. Dettmers continues with his actions, due to a vendetta against the City and the City Manager. Mr. Dettmers continues to cost our taxpayers thousands of dollars through frivolous calls to our city attorney, day of demands for information from department heads and continues to cause chaos to the work environment at City Hall while our dedicated city employees try to efficiently do their jobs.

I would also like to point out that we have a forensic auditor on our City Council, Jeremy Plank. If I had any issue about accounting I would speak with him first before looking to spend more taxpayer funds.

I believe the safeguards that we have in place continue to serve the citizens and business owners in this community and we will continue to work to make our community better.

Economic Development has been in the forefront for Wood River for some time, in my opinion, Mr. Detmers continues to be a roadblock for new development in our community, and I believe he needs to be better educated on Municipal Economic Development.

Mayor Tom Stalcup

The City of Wood River

