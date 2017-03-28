(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Dear Editor,

The opportunity to serve the residents of Wood River as a councilman for the past four years has been a privilege and the greatest honor of my life.

I have met so many amazing people during this journey and I will carry their stories with me for years to come. These are people that are honest, hard-working, and proud of their community. I have been so humbled to have their trust placed in me, and I hope that I have served them well.

I now hope to continue my journey of service by being elected as their mayor. I have a bold vision for this city that I will carry out over the next four years. Under my leadership as mayor, I will do the work that residents want to see done.

I won’t serve only my supporters or the chosen few, but all residents. I will always be open and responsive to criticism and will hold quarterly town halls so that I can answer directly to residents and be put in my place if need be.

As your mayor, I will always embrace the reality that I work for you, not the other way around. Wood River is not heading in the right direction, but there is still time to turn this ship around.

On April 4, I would ask for your vote so that I can do just that.

Councilman Scott Miner

Candidate for Mayor of Wood River

