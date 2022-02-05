Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois CEO, Loretta Graham, wrote this editorial reflecting on Black History Month:

As we celebrate Black History Month, let us recognize how African American culture has profoundly shaped American culture. Two of the greatest women in black history delivered a couple of the most significant speeches in American history - Sojourner Truth and Harriet Tubman.

Sojourner Truth dedicated herself to the causes of ending slavery and fighting for equal rights for women. She was born into slavery in New York and freed in 1827 under the state’s emancipation law. Let’s reflect on an interpretation of a speech she delivered, “Ain’t I a Woman?”.

She said “Well, children, where there is so much racket there must be something out of kilter. I think that ’twixt the Negroes of the South and the women at the North, all talking about rights, the white men will be in a fix pretty soon. But what’s all this here talking about?

That man over there says women need to be helped into carriages, and lifted over ditches, and to have the best place everywhere. Nobody ever helps me into carriages, or over mud-puddles, or gives me any best place! And ain’t I a woman? Look at me! Look at my arm! I have ploughed, and planted, and gathered into barns, and no man could head me! And ain’t I woman? I could work as much and eat as much as a man—when I could get it—and bear the lash as well! And ain’t I a woman? I have borne 13 children, and seen them most all sold off to slavery, and when I cried out with my mother’s grief, none but Jesus heard me! And ain’t I a woman?

Then they talk about this thing in the head; what’s this they call it? [“Intellect,” whispered someone near.] That’s it, honey. What’s that got to do with women’s rights or Negro rights? If my cup won’t hold but a pint, and yours holds a quart, wouldn’t you be mean not to let me have my little half-measure full? Then that little man in black there, he says women can’t have as much rights as men because Christ wasn’t a woman! Where did your Christ come from? From God and a woman! Man had nothing to do with Him…

If the first woman God ever made was strong enough to turn the world upside down all alone, these women together ought to be able to turn it back and get it right side up again! And now they are asking to do it, the men better let them.

When there was a discussion on whether to free slaves, and whether to send blacks enslaved and free black people back to Africa, Harriet Tubman used a speech to share her own views on this issue. The former slave, who helped many slaves escape on the Underground Railroad, told the story of a man who sowed onions and garlic on his land to increase his dairy productions. This man soon found the butter was strong and would not sell, and so he concluded to sow clover instead. But he soon found the wind had blown the onions and garlic all over his field. She let them know that this was what they were trying to do with black people. She said, “They were trying to root’ em out and send ‘em to Africia.” But she pointed out that one cannot take away what was created by the hands of black people. She concluded by saying, “We’re rooted here and they can’t pull us up.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Like Truth, Tubman shocked her audiences with stories of slavery and the injustices of life as a black woman. Tubman and Truth stood for millions of slave women whose lives were marred by emotional and physical abuse at the hands of white men.

I am forever grateful for the commitment and determination of the women who are making a difference in the lives of young girls. The Girl Scout Mission is to build girls of Courage, Confidence, and Character, who make the world a better place. Too often girls face disadvantages because of age, gender, ethnic background, income or other disadvantages. Women and girls are sometimes looked upon as weak, but women and girls are sources of power - power for resilience, power to endure, power to cope, and power to transform. Girl Scouts are transforming America’s leadership by focusing on developing and encouraging girls and their extraordinary leadership potential.

Founder of Girl Scouts, Juliette Gordon Low, firmly believed that EVERY girl should be able to become a Girl Scout. It went without saying that diversity, respect for differences, and inclusiveness were important aspects of the Girl Scout program.

Decades before the civil rights movement, African American girls were active Girl Scouts. Despite immigration controversies, Hispanic and Asian girls earned badges and joined troops all over the country. With Girl Scouts in nearly every residential urban, suburban and rural zip code in this country, membership reflects the rich diversity of our nation. It is socioeconomically diverse and inclusive of all racial and ethnic groups.

Girl Scouts serves as the foundation to break down societal barriers that hinder girls from leading and achieving success in everything from technology and science to business and industry.

Our goal is to create balanced leadership in one generation so there is an equal number of men and women in leadership positions. Girl Scouting's success speaks for itself. With two-thirds of our nation's women serving in public service, business, science, education, the arts, and community life as Girl Scout alum, we know that one girl can make a difference. We know that girls and women together can change the world. Girl Scouts will help create a world of gender-balanced leadership, where women have an equal part in making the decisions that change our world.

So this month, let’s remember the paths formed by Truth, Tubman, and Low. Let’s be inspired by their courage, confidence, and character. Let’s follow their lead to make the world a better place.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: