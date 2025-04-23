Letter To The Editor:

The East Alton School District 13 is pleased to announce the conclusion of a review by the Public Access Bureau of the Office of the Attorney General, which affirmed the District’s adherence to the Open Meetings Act. The review was initiated following a request by the East Alton Education Association through the IEA UniServe Director on March 21, 2025, concerning a closed session meeting held February 18, 2025.

The Public Access Bureau’s decision received today, confirmed that the allegations of improper conduct were not substantiated and that the topics in question were not discussed during the closed session. This finding was further supported by the IEA UniServe Director, Fred Glover, who collaborated with the EAEA and independently concurred with the Bureau’s conclusion after reviewing the information.

The District appreciates the thoroughness of the Public Access Bureau’s review. This file is now closed. The District remains focused on its mission to serve students and the community.

Sincerely,

Nancy WerdenSuperintendent of Schools

East Alton School District 13

