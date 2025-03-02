Dear Editor:

The people of Godfrey are fortunate to have a dedicated public servant in Village Clerk Susan Robbins. Clerk Robbins has served well since she started in the Clerk's Office in 2019.

Clerk Robbins' previous experience in Godfrey Township and Clerk Robbins' prior experience in management have been very beneficial to the people of Godfrey. Clerk Robbins has learned and mastered all of the skills needed to continue her high performance as the Clerk of the Village of Godfrey.

In this year's local election there is no need to settle for anything less than the high caliber that Clerk Robbins will continue to give us in Godfrey. There is no need to train a new Clerk. There is no need for anything less than the excellence that Clerk Robbins is already giving to Godfrey.

On or before April 1, 2025, I ask you to join me in voting Clerk Susan Robbins to a full term in office to continue the high-quality work she has already shown to us. Take your friends and neighbors with you to vote for Susan Robbins for Clerk of the Village of Godfrey.

Sincerely, Doug Mueller, Retired Godfrey Township Supervisor

Godfrey, IL.

