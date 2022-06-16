Letter To The Editor:

Madison County Citizens, I am Retired Madison County Captain Marc McLemore, and I am endorsing Jeff Connor for Madison County Sheriff. I have lived in the Alton/Godfrey area my entire life. I served the citizens of Madison County for 26 years, working as a patrolman, in investigations, as Godfrey District Commander, Patrol Sergeant, Lieutenant, Patrol Commander, and finally as the Madison County Director of Courts. I am very familiar with the issues confronting law enforcement in Madison County. I am particularly keen on the challenges facing the incoming sheriff as they relate to the Alton/Godfrey area.

I have known Jeff Connor for 27 years; I met him when he was a Granite City Detective. We were both members of the Greater St. Louis Metropolitan Major Case Squad investigating an area homicide. Jeff showed himself to be a dedicated professional Law Enforcement Officer then and continued to represent himself and The Granite City Police Department as such throughout his career.

I worked alongside Jeff at the Madison County Sheriff’s Office after he was appointed Chief Deputy by Sheriff John Lakin. I had the opportunity to get to know Jeff on a more personal level during this time. I found Jeff to be very easy to work with and very considerate of the views and opinions of the career professionals at the Sheriff’s Office.

Since I retired in 2017, I have spoken with Jeff on several occasions about some of the local and national events that are shaping the current state of law enforcement. I am confident that Jeff has the perspective necessary to lead the Sheriff’s Office during these challenging times.

- Retired Capt. Marc McLemore FBINA 234

