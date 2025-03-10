Letter To The Editor:

I strongly recommend that you vote for Carolyn MacAfee for 2nd Ward Alderwoman. She has done an excellent job as Alderwoman and as many know, she has excelled in focusing on the many details of the city, including working tenaciously to help the city maintain our parks, so that they are inviting to our citizens and the tens of thousands of visitors, Alton has each year.

She is well respected in our community and has become the city of Alton, Mayor Pro-Tem. Ms. MacAfee also serves on the Park Board, has been a 35-year member of "Pride" and serves as co-chair of Alton's "Pride" awards. She was a devoted volunteer with the past Caravan resale sale shop which benefited the Oasis Women's center. Ms. MacAfee was the past chairman of the city beautification and clean city commission. This is a woman who you frequently see every day, walking in her ward and other areas of the city, picking up litter and communicating with residents.

Article continues after sponsor message

She is very dedicated and focused on finding ways to improve the Quality of Life for everyone.

Having worked with Ms. MacAfee as Police Chief, I can tell you that she cares deeply about the city and the citizens of Alton. I am proud to support her for Alderwoman in Ward 2.

Jason "Jake" Simmons

Retired Alton Police Chief

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: