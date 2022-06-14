Letter To The Editor:

"I was not asked to write this letter, I offered. I fully endorse and will support Major Jeff Connor for Sheriff, both in the Republican primary and in the general election. Enclosed with this letter is a brief look at Jeff and his accomplishments. It may well be that he is the most qualified and experienced candidate for Madison County Sheriff that we have seen in our lifetime.

The recognition he has gained, his training, his experience, and his responsibilities in police work make him superbly qualified. I served as a judge in Madison County for nearly twenty years, with my last thirteen in criminal felony division. I have seen Major Connor's work and how he is respected throughout the county by law enforcement agencies, officers, attorneys, court personnel, and those individuals and communities he has served.

In addition to his expected solid Republican support, his character and reputation will bring to the Republican ballot a great many additional voters. Police officers from around the county and former Democrat voters from the crucial western part of the county will be of particular value. For the forty years that I have been around Madison County Republican efforts, a hope was to one day break into the usually Democratic party strongholds from Granite City to Alton. With his established reputation and base in those areas, Connor has the ability to do that. We would be foolish to waste this opportunity and lose a great candidate, with a great resume, a countywide reputation, and solid relationships. This will be especially true and vital in what now appears to be critical races for state representatives and judges centered in the areas where Connor is strong. He will bring additions to the Republican turnout essential to election successes.

Major Jeff Connor is the clear choice with his established reputation and appeal.

Good for the job, good for the county and good for all Republicans' success.”

