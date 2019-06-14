(The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency).

Planning and Development: On June 12, I spoke with Mr. Matt Brandmeyer, and, Mr. Chris Doucleff of Planning and Development about creation of a Madison County Economic Development Council (EDC). Mr. Brandmeyer shared his vision and concrete plan to assist with creation of an EDC. Madison County needs to make this important step to bring additional quality businesses and jobs.

Transportation Committee: I attended June 12. I voted FOR; (1) Report of Bids /Award Contract for County /Township MFT salt, Participation in the Comprehensive Transportation under East-West Gateway, purchase of yellow/white road marking paint, a purchase request for approval of repair of a tractor which went to Siever’s equipment as low bidder. NOTE: The Pritzker Administration may raise Motor Fuel tax rates which will translate into additional repair upgrade projects.

Finance Committee: I attended June 12. During ‘Old Business” I raised the issue of the importance of completing “A Comprehensive Building Use Plan”. A lack of vision for building use, repair, and divestiture wastes tax payer money. For example, the county has much unused space in the County Administration Building which might house additional staff now using the Wood River Facility. Tremendous amounts of money are used to repair the Wood River Facility which if ever brought up to speed would cost 20 million dollars. Afterwards this building would be worth 1 million dollars. In comparison, repair of the Hillsboro Facility might cost two million dollars but the county would have a building worth about 5 or 6 million dollars afterwards. Staff would be housed closer to the Administration Center.

Real Estate Tax Cycle Committee: I chaired the committee June 12. (1) Treasurer Slusser reported their first distribution of 3.45 million of the 437 million total will go out to taxing districts the week of June 12. Mr. Slusser is ensuring distributions easily fit into the auditing cycles of local school districts. (2) Recorder Amy Meyer reported a concern that the county ensure all Property tax Exemptions be done within the law. (3) The Chief Assessor, Joe Dauderman, recently worked closely to ensure improvement in GIS Services. (4) Chairman Chapman will inquire if the FEE SURVEY had come back. Later a call to the State’s Attorney Office revealed it was not finished by the vendor. The FEE SURVEY will ensure fair charges to cover county expenses within Illinois State Statutes.

Respectfully submitted,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

