Immediate Highland Issues

Many thanks to Mayor, Joe Michaelis, City Manager, Mark Latham, and Community and Economic Director, Ms. Lisa Peck who met with me February 2, 2017. We shared a constructive dialogue on how I might best assist Highland.

Highland Job Fair May 2017

Highland’s City Leaders asked if I would assist with the Highland Jobs Fair tentatively scheduled for May 2017. Highland seeks to maintain and expand current employment levels. Fourteen Highland employers currently support Highland’s initiative to help businesses to recruit employees. In my opinion, the county should empower Highland’s effort. The county and municipalities must work together to buck the state and county’s abysmal economic record.

Following our meeting I contacted Ms. Kristen Poshard Madison County’s Community Development Director. We will meet with Highland City Officials and plan how to best advertise Highland’s Job Fair. In addition, Madison County will maintain a presence at the Highland Job Fair to ensure the county and Highland can work together to fill and expand jobs. Madison County Community Development, in a sort of package deal, will also be prepared to assist new employees with securing housing.

Highland Leadership Academy

Ms. Lisa Peck, Community and Economic Director shared information about the Highland’s innovative program called the Highland Leadership Academy. The Leadership Academy provides an opportunity for interested high school students to learn ‘soft skills’ desperately needed in today’s businesses. The city working in in conjunction with businesses, the Future Businessmen and Businesswomen of America, and Highland School system, program covers interviews, writing resumes, telephone etiquette, and networking skills. Ms. Poshard will work with Ms. Peck to expand this ‘model program’.

I will be meeting soon with Ms. Poshard, Mr. Latham and Ms. Peck to set the stage and empower the Highland Job Fair and to expand the Leadership Academy to other county venues. I look forward to acting as a liaison between the Madison County Offices and Highland City Offices on these important issues.

Worden

I’m delighted to be meeting with Worden Mayor Preston Hall, Friday, February 10 to discuss how I can best serve the people of Worden.

Planning and Development Committee Meeting February 2, 2017

I voted for the following at the Planning and Development Meeting

A Groundwater Use Restriction Ordinance for the Closing of the Collinsville Landfill This resolution prevents private wells from being dug which might be contaminated due to the old landfill. We don’t want anything like the Flint debacle. Resolution Authorizing an Agreement for Comprehensive Plan Consulting Services. After questioning the Director of Planning and Development I determined this expertise isn’t available among county employees. Therefore I voted for this so the “Comprehensive Land Use Plan” can be finished correctly. The Green School Budget and Environmental Studies Program mandated by Illinois State Statute funded from landfill usage fees help our students and community ecology. Funds for the Recycling Resource Centers provide for neighborhood Recycling Magnet Sites funded by landfill usage fees per state statute.

Next Report to the People

My next “Report to the People” should focus on committee business conducted the week of February 6-8.

Respectfully Submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

