BULLYING and SUICIDE: A Madison County Youth may have committed suicide due to bullying. PARENTAL WARNING: Remember ‘young bullies’ use social media 24/7 to attack and to humiliate their targets. These predators stop at nothing to inflict pain to decimate another’s reputation. Bullying used to stop at the school doors but now follows victims everywhere via social media. Parents: bullying by phone (or other activities) children might like to hide is sometimes masked by a KYP App. I will provide further information in future reports. Thinking of suicide? The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-TALK. CALL NOW!

Grantfork News: SAFETY ISSUE: Pocahontas Road and Il 160 Intersection: On March 9, I met with Grantfork Trustee, Mr. John Grindstaff reference safety of the Pocahontas Road and Il 160 Intersection. Mr. Grindstaff expressed safety concerns due to parking issues and obscuring of the west side Stop Sign. Citizens complain the stop sign appears very quickly for drivers unfamiliar with the road coming from the west impacting safe stopping. (A tractor trailer recently went thru the sign into the middle of IL 160). I visited the intersection with Mr. Grindstaff then contacted Chief Highway Engineer Mark Gvillo. Mr. Gvillo briefed me on; (1) shared responsibilities with IDOT for the intersection, and, (2) possible county solutions alerting unfamiliar drivers about the Stop. I will follow up.

Facilities Meeting: I attended March 10. Highlights: (A) The VAC Office will be expanded to improve services using underutilized space, (B) ‘baby changing stations’ are being installed in appropriate places in county buildings, C) the ‘jail upgrade’ proceeds on time, and (D) in the Youth Detention Center HVAC and the new Fire Alarm plans proceed.

Tax Cycle Committee: I chaired the meeting March 11. Vinegar/Record Film Deterioration: Approximately a decade of RECORDER files, using obsolete materials, begin to suffer from irreversible deterioration. Fortunately, the county preservation fund has funds for an upgrade of files which may benefit clients and replenish county funds. The county board will need to decide if the most ‘cost effective’ change is ‘in house’ or through a ‘vendor’.

