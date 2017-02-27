(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

Report to the People #10 by Philip W. Chapman, County Board District Three

In an effort to assist with government transparency and to keep people informed I provide this 10th Report to the People. (Since you pay me I figure you have a right to know what I’m doing.)

Mandated State Training

I completed the Open Meeting Acts Training required by The Illinois State Attorney General’s guidelines two weeks ago. A certificate is on file with Madison County.

Worden Issues

Transportation: As per my promise to Mayor Preston Hall, on February 23, I met with Mr. Schuette of the Transportation Department and discussed road improvement issues. The MADCO Transportation Department will provide a general sketch of a ‘curb and gutter’ of an improvement from Wildwood Subdivision to the pumping station just south of Worden in about two (2) weeks. (This improvement has yet to be approved and is in its preliminary stages.) The City of Worden would fund a sidewalk project just north of the ‘pumping station’ to assist with pedestrian traffic into town.

Highland Issues

FEMA Issues: I spoke with Ms. Poshard of MADCO Community Development and she contacted Ms. Lisa Peck of Highland. They will meet with Ms. Deb Detmers of Congressman John Shimkus Office to push for providing local government with updated FEMA Maps. MANY Thanks to Congressman John Shimkus for his effort and providing local government with extra ‘fire power.’ Highland Senior Citizen/Community Center: I spoke with Ms. Poshard of MADCO Community Development and alerted her to Elmer Emig and the Weinheimer Senior Citizen’s Group effort to bring a new Senior Citizen’s Center to Highland. Ms. Poshard and staff are researching all available resources.

Hamel Issues

1. I met with Mayor Larry Bloemker on February 24, to discuss flood water drainage on IDOT right away. We will meet with Joseph D. Monroe of IDOT in the next two weeks (TBA). Many thanks to State Representative Charlie Meier of the 108 District for his efforts on Hamel’s behalf.

I spoke with the Chief of Police February 24, and asked if there was any way I might assist the Department or could represent the area with the Southwestern Illinois law Enforcement Commission. He said the Commission supported them magnificently and that all was going well but would contact me if necessary. LET’S SUPPORT OUR LOCAL POLICE!

Letter to Team Trump - Pence

As a District Three Board Member and as a Trump Delegate to the Republican National Convention, I personally delivered a letter to the Trump - Pence Team when invited to the event at Fabick CAT in Fenton, Mo. I asked they consider two (2) ways to bring jobs to our ailing Madison County economy. Amid their many responsibilities I asked for their help to put 1,500 workers back to work at the US Steel Granite City Plant. A number of people I spoke with living in District Three are laid off from this plant and struggle to make ends meet. I think President Trump’s Executive Order to use US manufactured steel in US oil pipelines is an indication of a desire to help the steel industry. People need and want work. I hope ‘market forces’ don’t end these important jobs.

Respectfully submitted,

Philip W. Chapman

County Board District Three

