The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Appointments to District Three Fire Protection Districts: The board approved the following FPD Trustees. Mr. Leitschuh’s reappointment to the Grantfork FPD and Mr. Hemann to the New Douglas FPD. Congratulations!

I will be grappling with the following issues



Economic Development Council: I support creation of an EDC in Madison County. Some fear the role of Community Development would disappear. This isn’t true. Although any and all plans are tentative, Community Development would have an important responsibilities in the Education include; (a) CDBG (block grants with an EDC, or, (b) park grants. Community Development would continue with business engagement and assistance. This would include training. Planning and Development (P and D) would have the lead role facilitating a working economic plan and setting goals and objectives. In addition, P and D would attract new businesses to the county with an eye to career style jobs rather than minimum wage jobs.

Tax Cycle Committee: Recorder Fee Changes: I hope the Tax Cycle Committee will act on the new Recorder Fee changes at the July Meeting. An announcement must be made at least two weeks prior but not four weeks prior to the public meeting where the ordinance/resolution will be adopted. Changes will be made with information provided by the recently completed FEE Study. The Resolution must be approved by the board and takes effect 60 days after adoption by the board.

Purchase of Partial Shape File Information: A County Board Resolution directs that all partial Shape Files must be purchased. Some real estate concerns would like this information for free. This would result in a potential loss of revenue of $78,000. No County this side of the river provides this information for free. If we were to do this real estate businesses could turn around and sell the information at a profit while placing the county in legal liability. The members of the Tax Cycle Committee continue to research this issue.

Master Building Usage Plan: I will meet soon with Mr. Chris Hankins County Board District 16 and Mr. Rob Schmidt, Facilities Director to determine an upgraded plan to utilize, repair, and divest ourselves of buildings. The cost effective use space is of paramount importance.to the Facilities Committee and County Board.

Respectfully,

Phil Chapman

County Board District Three

