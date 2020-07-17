Letter To The Editor: Phil Chapman Explains July 15, June 17, Votes With Commentary Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. July 15 County Board Meeting Votes Resolution to Present an Advisory Public Question via a Countywide Referendum on Whether Retired Employees and Officials Should be Permitted to Double Dip. Resolution to Present an Advisory Public Question Via a Countywide Referendum on Whether Members of the Illinois General Assembly Should Receive Automatic Salary Increases. Resolution Regarding Bi-State Development Disarming Transit Security Officers. Resolution to Amendment Placement of Ordinance No. 2020-01: Prohibit the Sale, Purchase or use of Electronic Cigarettes and Vaping Products by Persons under 21 Years in the Madison County Code of Ordinances Some citizens grow concerned those individuals who’ve served in local or state government to move from job to job or from jobs to elected positions racking up huge salaries and benefits. This Advisory Referendum, although not binding, will allow voters to weigh in on the ‘Double’, and ‘Triple’ Dipping issue. The State Assembly voted for its members to receive automatic salary increases. This doesn’t sit well with some taxpayers. Many Illinoisans now find themselves unemployed or laid - off while their state legislators ‘give themselves a raise’. Sound good? In addition, some ‘downstaters’ don’t feel the legislature remains responsive or concerned with our needs. Some find the idea of 'legislative raises' as something from ‘theatre of the absurd’. I voted for an opportunity for you to weigh in on 'automatic legislative raises'. Bi-State Development Voted to Disarm Transit Security Officers. Afterwards, according to the county resolution unarmed Security Transit Officers failed to respond as a citizen was assaulted on a transit platform. What’s wrong with this picture? The first civil right of any American is to be safe in their person and effects whether on their way to work or to community events. Transit Security Officers should be armed. I voted for the Resolution Prohibiting the sale and Purchase of Electronic Cigarettes and Vaping Products for persons under 21 to protect our youth from these dangerous and addictive products previously marketed to ‘hook them’. June 17 County Board Meeting Votes I voted for the Resolution for the Binding Referendum to lower the maximum property tax rate from .20 % to .18% to be placed on the Fall Ballot. PLEASE NOTE: THIS ISN’T A ‘TAX CUT’. Lowering the maximum rate will not impact your next tax bill. Should voters approve the maximum tax rate be cut to .18% it protects them from future County Boards from suddenly raising your tax bills to the current maximum of .20%. Article continues after sponsor message I voted for your voice to be heard. Voters should be aware the current revenues produced from the .163% county rate covers our expenses. Recent huge increases to your county tax bills are due to educational costs incurred from referendums usually passed during ‘off elections’ in the spring. Phil Chapman County Board District Three Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending