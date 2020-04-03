The purpose of this report is to provide information and to aid in government transparency.

Health Committee: I attended telephonically April 3. CORONA VIRUS HEALTH DIRECTOR’S REPORT:(1) Some Citizens Have Asked About…MAPS OF COVID INFECTION: According to State standards MADCO hasn’t passed the number threshold to provide zip code or municipal maps of COVID infection. However, don’t assume MADCO is ‘good to go’. The worst seems yet to come! (2)THE STATE AND COUNTY SUGGEST SAFE SOCIAL DISTANCING: STAY HOME, AVOID CROWDS, DON’T GO OVER TO FRIENDS OR FAMILY HOUSES, IF POSSIBLE STAY AWAY FROM PUBLIC PLACES OR GROCERY STORES, TRAVEL ONLY FOR ESSENTIAL REASONS. BE SAFE NOT SORRY. DON’T BECOME A COVID 19 STATISTIC. REMEMBER YOU NEVER KNOW WHO ANOTHER HAD CONTACT WITH.(3) Tests: BE AWARE OF SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS. If you wonder if you are infected contact your health care provider. If infected, people will be; (A) admitted to the hospital, or, (B) sent home to isolate. (4) VOTES: I voted for; (1) Purchase Requests, and, (2) Monthly Expenditures.

Judiciary Committee: I attended telephonically on April 3. Youth DetentionCenter: March Figures In County Average 17, Out County Average 7, Female Daily Average 9, Daily Total Average 24, Highest Daily Population 30. Public Defender: The County is now using ankle monitors for non - violent low risk offenders to keep down cost. NOTE: Jails can become repositories during pandemics. Therefore the county tries to keep jail numbers down. Offenders on ankle bracelets must remain in their homes but judges may relax restrictions. Courts: Judges work from home and come in only for essential cases. Sheriff Department: Police watch businesses to prevent burglary or social problems rather than targeting other community issues. States Attorney: Most staff work remotely to provide maximum social distance. Child Advocacy: April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. The center is open and interviews continue. VOTES: I voted for; (1) Purchase Order Approvals, and, (2) Professional Medical Care for the County Detention Center.

Facilities: I spoke with Director of Facilities April 3. Veterans Affairs: The expansion of the Veterans’ Offices I supported is underway. This will allow expanded services. Preventive Maintenance: The staff are using what could be pandemic downtime to conduct preventive maintenance and complete work orders. Detention Center: The new boiler will be going in while other upgrades are on schedule. Jail Project: On schedule.

