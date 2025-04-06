Letter To The Editor:

National Library Week, April 6-12, 2025, is a celebration highlighting the valuable role libraries, librarians, and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening our communities.

In 1958, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation declaring March 16 – 22 as National Library Week. In his proclamation, President Eisenhower declared National Library Week as, “A time for the appraisal of community needs for library services and of the means for meeting them, for encouraging the development of a better-read, better-informed citizenry, and for rededication to that fine public service that has always been characteristic of the libraries of America.”

Now more than ever, libraries provide a place for communities to learn, work, and play. Yes, we still offer books, but we also offer so much more. Step inside your library to see a hive of information, community, entertainment, and technology. This year’s National Library Week theme is “Drawn to the Library.” For over 173 years, Alton, Godfrey, and Foster Township residents have been drawn to Hayner Library—and for good reason! In addition to the traditional materials offered by libraries (books, movies, magazines, audiobooks, and music), Hayner Library also provides many non-traditional materials and digital resources to help patrons navigate modern life. Hayner Library offers free streaming movies and TV shows through the Biblio+ app, e-books and audiobooks through the Libby and Cloud Library apps, and children’s e-books and games through the Tumble Book Library app. We offer free access to online databases on topics such as automotive repair, arts and crafts, health, research, legal assistance, small business resources, and product reviews and ratings.

All available from the comfort of your home or on your mobile device 24/7. Biblio+ is even compatible with Roku devices and app-based TVs! The Genealogy and Local History Library has a collection of cemetery records, city directories, family histories, local property files, local history photographs, census records, and much more, many of which are available online 24/7, including digitized copies of The Telegraph and other local newspapers back to 1836. Hayner Library’s Library of Things collection allows patrons to check out non-traditional items such as tool kits, fishing rods, telescopes, stand mixers and baking kits, outdoor games, projectors, microphones, piano keyboards, card tables and chairs, a bubble machine, and many other fun and useful items. Hayner Library also has a seed library for patrons who want to try their hand at growing herbs, flowers, vegetables, or fruits.

The library also offers programming for patrons of all ages and interests. Lectures, musical performances, dance classes, children’s yoga, story times, scavenger hunts, craft nights, an outdoor StoryWalk at The Nature Institute, employment programming, dementia support activities, teen club, writers circle, a jigsaw puzzle exchange, book clubs, reading retreats, and so much more! Hayner Library offers free computer and Wi-Fi access, free scanning and faxing, and printing and copying services, including wireless printing. Hayner Library also offers Reference services for assistance with quick or in-depth research and technology needs and Delivery Services for patrons unable to visit the library temporarily or long-term.

As a member of the Illinois Heartland Library System’s SHARE consortia, Hayner Library’s Interlibrary Loan department provides access to millions of library items, most available for checkout within a day or two of requesting them! The SHARE Mobile Library app makes placing holds, renewing your items, and viewing your online account a breeze! Hayner Library is also on the go! We’re available to set up informational tables and perform library card registration at community events, and Executive Director Mary Cordes is available to speak about the library’s programs and services. But the best things about all of these collections, services, and programs? They’re all FREE! The role of the library in the twenty-first century is to be more than a repository for books. The library is a community hub where access to information, technology, and recreation are available to everyone.

As Lady Bird Johnson once said, “Perhaps no place in any community is so totally democratic as the town library. The only entrance requirement is interest.” Whatever your interest, we hope that you will visit Hayner Library during National Library Week and discover the treasure that is your library. Interested in learning more about Hayner Library’s collections, programs, and services? Hayner Library has three locations to serve you: Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall, the Downtown Library (326 Belle Street), and the Genealogy and Local History Library (401 State Street). You can also visit www.haynerlibrary.org for more information about Hayner Library or call 618- 462-0677. Sincerely, Mary Cordes Executive Director The Hayner Public Library District

