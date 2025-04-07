Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormickLetter To The Editor:

I’d like to thank the residents of the Village of Godfrey for having confidence in me when casting their votes in last week’s election. I fully intend to keep our beautiful community moving in the right direction.

Thank you to my many supporters and those who wished me well, and to my wife, Linda, for helping me through this campaign. I plan on working hard to make the residents of Godfrey happy with the outcome of this election.

Thank you,

Michael J. McCormick

Mayor, Village of Godfrey

