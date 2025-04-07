Letter To The Editor: McCormick Expresses Thanks For Support In Godfrey Mayor Election
Letter To The Editor:
I’d like to thank the residents of the Village of Godfrey for having confidence in me when casting their votes in last week’s election. I fully intend to keep our beautiful community moving in the right direction.
Thank you to my many supporters and those who wished me well, and to my wife, Linda, for helping me through this campaign. I plan on working hard to make the residents of Godfrey happy with the outcome of this election.
Thank you,
Michael J. McCormick
Mayor, Village of Godfrey
Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.
