Letter To The Editor:

It is my pleasure to endorse Mike Walters for the position of County Clerk for Madison County, Illinois. I have known and worked with Mike Walters for over 30 years.

In his role as Madison County Board member, Mike has worked effectively on countless initiatives for the people of Madison County. He brings excellent credentials to this position, as well as years of experience as a County Board member, serving as Chairman Pro-Tem and serving on Facilities, Transportation, and Judiciary committees.

The clerk's duties require filing accurate court records, overseeing the court clerk's duties, organizing voter registration, and scheduling elections. Mike understands the importance of keeping good records and of dealing with the public. He is honest, reliable, and willing to work the long hours needed for the position. I believe Mike Walters is the person best qualified to be our next County Clerk.

Please join me in voting for Mike Walters for Madison County Clerk.

Mayor Mike McCormick

