The recently announced store closings are a disheartening loss of so many jobs, local shopping and dining options, family owned businesses, and valuable tax revenue. The Mayor's response on January 7, attributing the closures to national trends, and blaming the businesses because they didn’t “adapt to Alton,” distracts from a serious and systemic lack of leadership in the mayor's office. Why isn’t our city attentive to social and economic trends, and proactive in business retention?

Alton's economy is clearly softening, while both our nation and the region surrounding Alton are enjoying an uptick in growth. Shouldn’t we expect our city to vigorously support small business growth, rather than simply react to bad news by defensively explaining it away?

I'm running for mayor because we need a well-planned vision that benefits all key economic sectors, not just retail. The Mayor’s policies miss the big picture and cost our city jobs and opportunities. A comprehensive plan would generate confidence, give us positive goals and a clear path to get there, by enhancing our city’s overall appeal, boosting tourism, stabilizing our neighborhoods, and growing business demand. With this plan, healthy growth for our businesses will follow. Alton is rich in resources and potential, making a sustainable renaissance possible with such a contemporary perspective and clear direction.

The Mayor’s recognition of Alton’s resilience is appreciated, but rings hollow in the absence of any real plan to carry Alton forward into a vibrant 21st century economy. Alton needs a leader who proactively works for broad-based, sustainable growth. Anything less is simply a waste of our incredible potential.

Scott Dixon

Alton mayoral candidate