On November 4th, 2024, a press release appeared in local and regional media publications asserting that a non-profit 501(c)(6), commonly referred to as Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau had determined that it would build a $7.2 million dollar, tax-payer funded visitors' center at the mouth of Piasa Creek, with plans to open by the Spring of 2026. The proposed location of the facility is on the former site of Piasa Harbor, now controlled by the Great Rivers' Land Trust.

It appears that this proposed location was a second choice after having met with opposition to building it in the downtown Alton area. Additionally, the proposed site itself has an unfortunate story as it was until very recently an excellent boat harbor with a vibrant ecosystem that might have become, had it remained privately operated, a boon to even greater recreational boating and fishing tourism for our region. Instead, today it has the appearance of an abandoned industrial area. Go take a look at it, and decide for yourself.

Additionally, and possibly the most incredulous fact is that, if this project were to move forward it would be the eighth – yes, eighth – tax-payer funded "visitors' center" between Interstate 270, in Hartford, and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' visitor center at Pere Marquette State Park. That is a distance of just over 30 miles, meaning there would be a tax-payer funded (whether Federal, State or Local) "visitors' center" about every four miles on average. Mind-blowing!

Just to be clear, that would be the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center in Hartford, the Lewis & Clark Confluence Tower in Hartford, the Great Rivers' Research and Education Center at Mel Price Dam, the Melvin Price National Great Rivers Museum, the Alton Visitors' Center, the Grafton Visitors' Center and History Museum (including the new military ascent monument which is - by the way – being largely funded by private donations) and lastly, the Illinois DNR Visitor's Center at Pere Marquette Lodge. That's seven existing facilities already. I guess it just begs the question in many people's minds to ask, "How many visitor centers do we need?"

Article continues after sponsor message

In the spirit of goodwill, and assuming the very best intentions by those who stand to profit most from this endeavor, I would ask, "Why, yet, another building?" The seven facilities that already occupy the shoreline of our riverfront, all have ongoing maintenance issues that force them to go, regularly, to the government seeking more funding. Why add another brick, mortar, glass and steel structure that will require even more tax dollars to maintain?

And, the notion that they will have a gift shop seems to conflict with their stated mission to drive tourism revenue to the private businesses in our surrounding community. Every t-shirt and soda sold there will be one that is not sold in the mom and pop shops in Alton, Elsah or Grafton.

Given that this project – regardless of its merits – was planned for Piasa Park in Alton, the change of plans deserves a conversation with the people whose lives and livelihoods are potentially impacted by this rather unilateral decision. The move has implication that raise questions that many have begun to ask. When were the contracts put out for bid? Have they already been awarded? If so, who got them? Were local contractors and tradesmen going to be the beneficiaries of this planned expenditure of tax revenue? Is the land being purchased or leased? All details the public should know.

Hopefully, there will be a period of discussion and a public forum provided to all of the stakeholders in this matter that allows for questions to be answered and concerns to be heard before so much tax money is used to build this building on private land for purposes that are debatable. It is, after all, our money.

Scott Mandrell

More like this: