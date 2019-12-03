Letter to the Editor:

Holiday Greetings!

Did you know? LungSmarter is making a difference year round, donating life-saving disposable medical supplies to local Fire Protection Districts.

Contact - E-Mail: jaris@lungsmarter.com, jaris@piasanet.com

Web-site: LungSmarter.Com

LungSmarter is breathing easier & counting our blessings with our community’s support!

Let us know how we are doing!

How to mail your LungSmarter donation!

All Donations mail direct to: Stifel for LungSmarter, 121 Market Street, Alton, IL 62002.

Please know, what’s raised, stays local!

Important, stand-by for more details for Amazon Smile donors, soon telling RiverBender.Com reader’s about this existing way to donate to LungSmarter with every Amazon Smile order.

And, Happy 2020, Jaris – on behalf of all of us with LungSmarter Foundation

