EDWARDSVILLE – Jennifer Korte, a candidate for State Representative in the 112th District, says her opponent’s position as the communications director for the Illinois Republican Party is a blatant conflict of interest and he should take a leave of absence while running his campaign.

Joe Hackler is running for State Representative in the 112th District. He currently is the spokesman for the Illinois Republican Party.

“The state party exists to promote Republican candidates in Illinois and having a member of the staff run for a state legislative office is a conflict of interest,” Korte said. “The Illinois Republican Party as a matter of practice should stay out of primaries, especially in races where there is no Republican incumbent. It is hard for the Illinois Republican Party to argue they are not taking sides when one of their own is running in a contested primary. Joe Hackler should take a leave from his job to assure voters there is no impropriety in his run for State Representative.”

Korte said the Illinois Republican Party provides benefits to candidates such as the use of state party mail rates, and access to databases and other resources, which could give Hackler a potentially unfair advantage.

“The bottom line is that Joe can see all of the lists my campaign compiles using the party’s voter database and he even has a hand in deciding what party resources I can access and which one I can’t,” Korte said. “It is an unfair advantage that simply should not exist. If Joe Hackler wants to be a candidate for office – be a candidate for office. If he wants to be the spokesman for the state party – be the spokesman. But he should not do both. I call him on to step aside from his position at the Illinois Republican Party immediately.”

