Once again, Bill Dettmers resorts to his usual approach—running up legal fees, creating chaos, but offering no real solutions. Every time he doesn’t get his way, he resorts to bomb-throwing and threats of court action. Leadership isn’t about tearing things down; it’s about building a better future. If Dettmers were truly invested in progress, he would participate in forwarding a Plan B instead of just criticizing Plan A.

The facts speak for themselves: Wood River is making tangible progress. The City now has the highest EAV in its history, and the lowest tax rate in over 30 years, keeping costs in check while investing in key improvements. In the past few years alone, we’ve made substantial strides in revitalizing our community. It’s progress as promised. 2025 will see another half million dollar round of sidewalk repairs. We’ve supported downtown development with substantial increase in car and foot traffic from new businesses and regular events like the downtown trick or treat night. In 2024 this event drew over 10,000 visitors.

Mr. Dettmers has had little to no involvement in development of downtown or volunteered for the numerous events. The City has invested in new amenities such as repairing the Roundhouse, repaving the parking lot and building a handicap accessible ramp at its entrance. Others include the new Recreation Center, a modern Police Department, expanded Fire Department, new cart paths for Belk Park Golf Course and the upcoming dog park. Dettmers finds more time to run up tens of thousands in legal bills in preparation for criticizing downtown businesses, than participating in actionable solutions.

The State of Illinois built Highway 143 around our downtown and after decades of decline, progress is taking shape. We have a strategic advantage over the likes of Edwardsville, Alton, and even St Louis. It costs less to live and do business here. We’ve successfully rehabilitated several downtown properties, removed blighted structures, and created new spaces ready for business, entertainment, and dining. While challenges remain, real progress is happening—progress that Dettmers conveniently ignores in favor of stirring up controversy.

Wood River deserves leaders that work toward solutions, not individuals who seek headlines by manufacturing outrage. There are opportunities ahead for Wood River. The future of this city is being built by those who roll up their sleeves and get things done—not by those who stand on the sidelines and complain.

Sincerely,



Mayor Stalcup and Councilmen Plank & Tweedy

