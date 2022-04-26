

AURORA – The Irvin for Illinois campaign today is proud to announce Illinois Troopers Lodge #41’s endorsement of Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and State Representative Avery Bourne in the Republican primary for Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Illinois.

“Bad decisions from Springfield coupled with dangerous policies are alienating law enforcement and empowering criminals at a time when we need support from our elected officials,” said Troopers Lodge #41 President Joe Moon. “The men and women of Troopers Lodge 41 support individuals for office who support and understand the challenges facing state police and without question Richard Irvin is the Republican Gubernatorial candidate who has proven time and again he has the back of law enforcement.”

Troopers Lodge 41 is the largest statewide police union in Illinois that includes approximately 3,200 sworn and retired Illinois state troopers. Irvin’s strong record in supporting law enforcement and cracking down on crime in Aurora, along with Bourne’s voting record against anti-police legislation, distinguish them as the best candidates in the Republican primary to make public safety a priority and empower our law enforcement agencies across the state.

Crime is plaguing communities across the state, with more anti-law enforcement policies taking effect via the SAFE-T Act. The law has been blamed for police resignations throughout the state, and has already allowed two individuals to avoid murder charges.

“It is a privilege to receive the endorsement of the men and women of Troopers Lodge 41. We’ve seen some of our elected officials turn their back on law enforcement - that’s wrong, and as governor I will always have the back of our men and women that wear the badge just like I have as Aurora’s mayor,” said Richard Irvin. “Our communities won’t be safe until law enforcement feels they have leaders who will have their backs and not side with criminals. As Governor, we will ensure that law enforcement is able to safely do their jobs in keeping our communities and families safe.”

Their endorsement adds to the growing list of support for Richard Irvin across the state.

