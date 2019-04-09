Right now, 7 out of 10 Americans support the legal right to an abortion, but sadly, Illinois still lags behind other states in supporting women and families. That’s why Illinois needs to take a stand and adopt to Repeal the Parental Notice of Abortion Act (PNA) and the Illinois Reproductive Health Act (RHA) to protect reproductive freedom for everyone. By expanding reproductive freedom through the Reproductive Health Act, and the second bill to repeal mandatory notification laws that put teens in danger, Illinois has the ability to set the example for other states to follow.

Madison County needs PNA and RHA, because as the Clinical Resource Manager at Hope Clinic for Women in Granite City, every day I see patients from right here in Illinois and all over the Midwest and South that need access to reproductive health care, but face too many barriers.

We need Sen. Rachelle Crowe and Rep. Monica Bristow to support HB 2495 and SB 1594. PNA and RHA are about treating reproductive care - abortion, contraception, and maternal care--as health care, not criminal activity, and are about trusting our youth. With attacks on Roe v. Wade mounting, our rights are under threat. It’s up to us to protect access to abortion at the state level, and that’s why we need new legislation expanding reproductive freedom here in Illinois.

Illinois can’t continue to criminalize women seeking healthcare, the women and families of Illinois deserve better We need Sen. Rachelle Crowe and Rep. Monica Bristow to support these two bills this session!

Cali Baublitz

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

