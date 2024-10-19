Jacki ClaytonGODFREY - To my fellow Godfrey residents, I would like to take a moment to introduce myself and let you all know that I am running for the office of Godfrey Village Clerk. I was born and raised in the area and moved to Godfrey in 2006.

I have worked for the Village of Godfrey since 2016; first, in the Assessor’s Office and later, moving to the Parks and Recreation Department when the township was dissolved in 2019. I have pursued additional education and earned multiple certifications through the State of Illinois Property Assessment Institute in order to better serve Godfrey residents.

I am interested in pursuing the office of Village Clerk because I know that I can continue to bring my level of dedication and customer service to the Clerk’s position. When Godfrey was first designated a Village, there were services offered within the Clerk’s office that have since been discontinued; I would like to pursue bringing additional services back to Godfrey. As an enthusiastic and quick learner, I am confident that I can step into this new role and seamlessly serve residents while completing the Municipal Clerk’s Certification.

Throughout my entire life, I have made it a point to choose to work with people … helping others gives me purpose and joy. I am enthusiastic and resourceful and will go above and beyond to make a difference for others. Thank you for your consideration in casting a vote for me for Godfrey Village Clerk.

