GODFREY - To my fellow Godfrey residents, I would like to take a moment to introduce myself and let you all know that I am running for the office of Godfrey Village Clerk. I was born and raised in the area and moved to Godfrey in 2006.

I have worked for the Village of Godfrey since 2016; first, in the Assessor’s Office and later, moving to the Parks and Recreation Department when the township was dissolved in 2019. I have pursued additional education and earned multiple certifications through the State of Illinois Property Assessment Institute in order to better serve Godfrey residents.

Article continues after sponsor message

I am interested in pursuing the office of Village Clerk because I know that I can continue to bring my level of dedication and customer service to the Clerk’s position. When Godfrey was first designated a Village, there were services offered within the Clerk’s office that have since been discontinued; I would like to pursue bringing additional services back to Godfrey. As an enthusiastic and quick learner, I am confident that I can step into this new role and seamlessly serve residents while completing the Municipal Clerk’s Certification.

Throughout my entire life, I have made it a point to choose to work with people … helping others gives me purpose and joy. I am enthusiastic and resourceful and will go above and beyond to make a difference for others. Thank you for your consideration in casting a vote for me for Godfrey Village Clerk.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: