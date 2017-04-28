(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

LGBTQ... Could this acronym get any longer?

For those of you dont know LGBTQ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Questioning. Are you kidding me? Now before you turn the page, x out of the screen or send hate mail. Allow me to explain.

I, myself, am gay and proudly so. I came out of a very tight closet. I was 16 and it was in a small Missouri town. My graduating class of 32 kids, seriously in this type of town three people could keep a secret only if two of them are dead. So believe me when I say power to the rainbow flag. However, my major issue is this ... labels.

Why on earth do we need a name for everything? Homosexuality, heterosexuality, transgender....questioning and bisexual. Honestly who really cares what you call it or that you even call it anything? Unfortunately we live in a society that has to have a label for ever damn thing. understandably, it's just to identify what it is we are talking about. Regardless when it comes to sexual orientation... why should anyone care? Go ahead throw in the religious argument in, I could argue that every label I've mentioned was not used until 1869, in a medical text.

Article continues after sponsor message

I could also refer you to the Bible, specifically 1st corinthians, but regardless to those facts understand this, people are born with a gene to love, which can quickly turn into hate with an adults upbringing.

Violence begats more violence. We are not born to hate. We are not born even to know the meaning behind the words society has defined with consecutive and negative notations. We are born "just to love and to be loved in return" and honestly that should be enough.

I know most of you are sitting reading this rant possibly wondering how can we allow the government or any of those associated with tainted education and religion, control who we want to love. The truth is, they can't. However, we allow them to control us by labels that come with stereotypes.

These labels find their way into laws. thus our free society comes with fine print. Can we even imagine a world were anyone can be with anyone regardless of sex? None of us would have to be a little kid to afraid to speak their mind, afraid of judgement, hate and even violence. We wouldn't have to identify as anything but human. Today, we should stand and do just that because from personal exprerience that lighting bolt of love, longing, and wholeness can hit you at any time and with anyone.

Elizabeth Venardos

Alton

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: