June 16, 2022 9:37 AM
Letter To The Editor:
As a former police officer in both Missouri and Illinois, and retired police chief, I strongly endorse Jeff Larner for the position of Madison County, Illinois, Sherriff.
Clearly, a change of direction is needed and Jeff can bring that change to our communities.
Jeff's great experience in Law enforcement and the private sector, and his achievements in his personal life as well, position Jeff Larner to be one of our best sheriffs in Madison County history.
Join with me in supporting Jeff Larner for Madison County Sherriff.
Michael A Chiaurro
Police Chief, Marine IL retired
