Letter To The Editor: Former Law Enforcement Officer Endorses Jeff Larner For Sheriff Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Letter To The Editor: Michael A Chiaurro Police Chief, Marine IL retired Article continues after sponsor message Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. More like this: Join with me in supporting Jeff Larner for Madison County Sherriff. Jeff's great experience in Law enforcement and the private sector, and his achievements in his personal life as well, position Jeff Larner to be one of our best sheriffs in Madison County history. Clearly, a change of direction is needed and Jeff can bring that change to our communities. As a former police officer in both Missouri and Illinois, and retired police chief, I strongly endorse Jeff Larner for the position of Madison County, Illinois, Sherriff. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending