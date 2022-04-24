To the Editor:

As a veteran of law enforcement in Illinois, I have served over twenty-eight years with the Decatur Police department retiring as Chief of Police. My additional twelve years of service as a training administrator with the United States Attorney CD/IL and Deputy Director of the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board, have given me insight to issues and concerns of local law enforcement and the citizens they represent.

I have known Jeff Larner and his family for over forty years and was delighted to hear that Jeff has announced his candidacy for Sheriff of Madison County.

Please accept my endorsement of Jeff Larner for Sheriff of Madison County. Jeff is the kind of individual who would carry out the duties of Sheriff in a professional manner and give the citizens of Madison County the courtesy and respect they deserve.

Jeff was an exemplary police officer for the City of Decatur. He came to our city after service in the U.S. Marine Corps as an intelligent young man willing to accept and carry out various responsibilities given him. Jeff excelled in his leadership in instituting a Crime Prevention unit that was a model for replication.

Jeff’s later experience in the private sector brought him in contact with many inter-agency investigations and the ability to deal with complex budgets and operational issues.

Suffice it to say that Jeff Larner has the experience, education and training to be the Sheriff, but most of all the honesty, integrity and compassion to be the best choice as Sheriff of Madison County.

Patrick F. Vaughan

Chief of Police, Retired

Decatur Police Dept.

