(Editor's Note: Letters to the Editor do not reflect the opinions of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and are the opinion of the letter writer. If you have a letter to the editor you would like to see posted to our sites, send them to danbrannan@riverbender.com or news@riverbender.com)

This far from politically correct. We live in a world that is no longer recognizable because hate has overcome. It is like we have contracted an epidemic or disease, if you will, and it has taken a hold of angry citizens that need and want a voice.

I get the Millennials; fight for what you want stand up to a government the majority don't agree with. However, its the people in-between, the unwanted weeds among us, that remind us that there is too much hate in this world, but for what? Ideals? Money? Citizens not obeying those in charge?

Every time any of us turn on the TV, do we really have to worry about World War III, not just in other countries but on our own soil?

Most of us came as immigrants to avoid tyrannical situations, to find food and a world that promised freedom, yet, our "government" has become pigeon-holed and have lost track of our Constitution and our diplomacy to help those in need.

Article continues after sponsor message

Homeless vets, homeless people that just need a second chance. Yes, this is all mushy talk, idealist if you will, but its the truth. I walk down the streets of St. Louis and see woman, children and men who have lost their jobs and their very livelihood in the process.

My advice is to listen to Buddha, "when you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others."

Stop sending our young lives to fight wars you wouldn't fight yourselves. We have one world. We are all one people, yes, black lives matter, and yet so do all lives. The minute we can see past color, religion, sexual orientation and what ever differences that we all have, is the minute we can stop this endless killing, bullying and judgment.

This is easier said than done and to be honest, I have no plan on how to get that accomplished. But the first step is understanding, learning embracing other cultures, understanding that not all those that look different are our enemies.

Elizabeth Venardos

Alton

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.